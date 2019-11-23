Take the pledge to vote

Kangana Ranaut Looks Unrecognisable as J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi, Watch Teaser

Kangana Ranaut's first look from the much anticipated film 'Thalaivi' has been unveiled by the makers on social media. The film is scheduled to release on June 26, 2020.

Updated:November 23, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut's first look from the bipoic of late politician J Jayalalithaa has been unveiled on social media. The actress' Instagram handle shared the first look poster of Kangana as the former Tamil Nadu chief minister in the forthcoming multilingual biopic "Thalaivi".

The first look poster that was shared on social media on Saturday was accompanied with the caption, "The legend we know, but the story that is yet to be told! Presenting #KanganaRanaut, in & as #Thalaivi. A film by #Vijay, arriving in cinemas on 26th June, 2020."

Kangana can be seen clad in a dark green cape with a border and a bottom. She also sports a circular bindi on her forehead to look like the late CM.

A short teaser of the film was also released on YouTube.

Check out the first look poster of Thalaivi and the teaser of the film below:

Actor Arvind Swamy, best remembered for his roles in Mani Ratnam's "Roja" and "Bombay", will play the late Tamil superstar and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran in the biopic "Thalaivi".

Earlier the actress admitted that she was finding it difficult to learn the Tamil language for the film. She added that she is learning the language as per demand of the films script. Apart from learning Tamil, Kangana enrolled herself in Bharatnatyam classes for her role. She was also reported to have spent hours on prosthetic makeup sessions.

"Thalaivi" will release in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. It is being directed by A L Vijay.

Apart from Kangana, only Arvind Swami's name has been confirmed in the cast. The film is scheduled to release on June 26, 2020.

This year, Kangana has been seen on the big screen in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Judgementall Hai Kya this year.

In Bollywood, she will next be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's kabaddi film Panga and an out an out action film titled Dhaakad.

(With inputs from IANS)

