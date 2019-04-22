English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Ranaut Makes Donation to Aamir Khan's Paani Foundation to Help Distressed Farmers
Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter and posted a series of messages urging people to come forward and donate money to the NGO that is run by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.
Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
Sisters Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel have made donations to Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's Paani Foundation. They have donated sums of one lac and one thousand rupees, respectively, under the NGO's Jalmitra campaign. Rangoli, who is Kangana's manager and spokesperson and quite active on social media, took to Twitter and urged others to follow suit in support of the noble cause.
Rangoli wrote, "Kangana donated 1 lakh and I donated 1 thousand to jalmitra.org please donate whatever you can to help our farmers, it’s not charity, we have been unfair to them for way too long. India got independence but still cruel British laws and policies weren’t changed to favour our farmers, we eat because of them, on this earth day let’s show our gratitude to “Dhartiputras" our dear farmers. Jalmitra - Signup!!! Please donate here!! https://www.jalmitra.org/."
Kangana has been leading the charge of welfare activities of late, both political and social. Last year she made a donation of Rs 10 lakh towards Kerala CM’s distress relief fund. At the time, severe floods had ravaged the state. She has also been actively calling out actors, who she feels are not doing their bit for the nation.
On the films front, Kangana will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Mental Hai Kya. The film, which is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, was the centre of controversy for its poster and title. Several organisations called out the makers for being insensitive towards people with mental disabilities. Mental Hai Kya is set to release on June 21, alongside Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh.
Kangana will also play the title role in the biopic of now late politician J Jayalalithaa.
Kangana donated 1 lakh and I donated 1 thousand to https://t.co/HEwmJ8t9eX please donate whatever you can to help our farmers, it’s not charity, we have been unfair to them for way too long...(contd) pic.twitter.com/tZnMbyrMlj— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 22, 2019
(Contd)...India got independence but still cruel British laws and policies weren’t changed to favour our farmers, we eat because of them, on this earth day let’s show our gratitude to “Dhartiputras “ our dear farmers 🙏— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 22, 2019
Jalmitra - Signup !!! Please donate here!! https://t.co/Lh4l4gOmwS— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 22, 2019
