News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

  • Hyundai
  • Dabur
News18»Movies
1-MIN READ

Kangana Ranaut Compares Joe Biden with ‘Gajini’, Says He 'Won’t Last More Than a Year’

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (L)

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (L)

"Kamala Harris will run the show," shared Kangana Ranaut as US elected its new President and Vice-President.

As the news of Kamala Harris' election as the new US Vice President began to pour in, villagers thousands of km away in Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu celebrated the occasion by bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

No surprises here, because Harris' maternal grandfather PV Gopalan hailed from Thulasendrapuram village located in Tiruvarur district. Some days ago, they had even held special prayers at Sri Dharmasastha Temple in their village for her victory.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut was also all praise for the new madam VP of the US. She dubbed her an inspiration for women across the globe. However, Kangana took a sly dig at Joe Biden being elected POTUS in the recent elections and predicted that his term will end in a year. She also referred to Joe as 'Ghajini', which was in reference to Aamir Khan's popular film of the same name.

Take a look at how Kangana reacted to the news of Joe being elected as POTUS.

On the movies front, Kangana will see the release of her J Jayalalithaa biopic, titled Thalaivi, next. She is prepping for Tejas, in which she plays an Air Force officer.

(With IANS inputs)


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...