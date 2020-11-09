Kangana Ranaut Compares Joe Biden with ‘Gajini’, Says He 'Won’t Last More Than a Year’

As the news of Kamala Harris' election as the new US Vice President began to pour in, villagers thousands of km away in Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu celebrated the occasion by bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

No surprises here, because Harris' maternal grandfather PV Gopalan hailed from Thulasendrapuram village located in Tiruvarur district. Some days ago, they had even held special prayers at Sri Dharmasastha Temple in their village for her victory.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut was also all praise for the new madam VP of the US. She dubbed her an inspiration for women across the globe. However, Kangana took a sly dig at Joe Biden being elected POTUS in the recent elections and predicted that his term will end in a year. She also referred to Joe as 'Ghajini', which was in reference to Aamir Khan's popular film of the same name.

Take a look at how Kangana reacted to the news of Joe being elected as POTUS.

Not sure about Gajni Biden who’s data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected in to him he won’t last more than a year, clearly Kamal Harris will run the show. When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman.Cheers to this historic day 👏👏👏 https://t.co/hpcy0YksRz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 8, 2020

On the movies front, Kangana will see the release of her J Jayalalithaa biopic, titled Thalaivi, next. She is prepping for Tejas, in which she plays an Air Force officer.

(With IANS inputs)