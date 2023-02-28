Kangana Ranaut Makes Shocking Allegations, Claims 'Bhikhari Film Mafia' Tried To 'Declare Her Mad'

Actress Kangana Ranaut has yet again targeted the ‘Bollywood mafia’. Taking to Twitter, the actress claimed that ‘bhikhari film mafia’ has confused her ‘attitude’ with ‘arrogance’. She believes that the confusion is because she doesn’t ‘giggle’, ‘item number’ or ‘dance numbers’. She added many tried to ‘declare (her) mad and tried to jail (her).’

“Bhikhari film mafia ne mere attitude to mera arrogance kaha, kyunki main dusari ladkiyon ki tarah giggle karna, item number karna, shaadiyon pe nachna, raat ko bulaaye jaane pe heros ke kamron mein jana yeh sab keliye saaf mana kiya, they declared me mad and tried to jail me1/2 (sic)," she tweeted.

“Is this attitude or integrity? Khud ko sudharne ki jageh woh mujhe sudharna chale hain, lekin chakkar yeh hai ki mujhe apne liye kuch bhi nahi chahiye, maine abhi apna sab girvi rakh ke ek film banayi hai, rakshashon ka safaya hoga heads will roll, no one should blame me (sic)," she added.

Kangana returned to Twitter earlier this year, after a long ban on the platform. Since her return, Kangana has been sharing her opinions on the platform since then.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut, besides acting will also be donning the director’s cap for the film Emergency. The biographical drama is based on the 1977 Indian Emergency, where the actress will be essaying the role of the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandi. The upcoming film also boasts a cast ensemble of Vishak Nair, Milind Soman, Bhumika Chawla, Mahima Chaudhury, and Anupam Kher in key roles.

