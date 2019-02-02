LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Kangana's Manikarnika Co-star Mishti Slams the Actress, Says 'Directors Can't be Self-obsessed'

Mishti Chakraborty, who plays the role of Kashibai in 'Manikarnika' recently criticized Kangana for chopping off her role from the film.

IANS

Updated:February 2, 2019, 9:59 AM IST
Kangana's Manikarnika Co-star Mishti Slams the Actress, Says 'Directors Can't be Self-obsessed'
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika.
Actress Mishti Chakraborty, who had earlier said that she was "hugely disappointed" to see the final screen time given to her character in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, says directors can't be self-obsessed and should give equal importance to background dancers of the film as well.

The battle between director Krish and actress Kangana Ranaut on who has directed more of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is still on, and Mishti spoke about the length of her character in the film during a media interaction in Mumbai.

"Anyone can get hurt when such things happen to them. Lots of people are telling me that it's a film based on Rani Laxmibai, then how can it focus more on other characters of the film. But I just have to say that before signing a film, you should have a clear idea about your role in it."

"If somebody tells you that you are playing an important character in the film, but when the film releases, you come to know that somebody has tricked you then it feels really bad."

Mishti said that actors are very self-obsessed.

"We all know that all actors are very self-obsessed and there is nothing wrong in it, but now I think I will not be a part of a film where an actor is directing the same film because obviously he will only think about himself.

"It will not be a wrong thing from his perspective, but from the other side, it will be a wrong thing."

She added that a film's director should give equal importance to every aspect of filmmaking.

"I think a director has to be always neutral and he cannot be biased about anything. I feel a true director is the one who will give equal importance to the background dancer of the film. A director can't be self-obsessed. An artiste has the liberty to do that, but a director cannot do that."

