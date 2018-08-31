English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: Sonu Sood Left Film Because He Doesn't Want to Work Under a Female Director?
Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi is gearing up with controversies day by day. First the Kangana taking over as the director for the film and now Sonu Sood walking out of it.
Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi is gearing up with controversies day by day. First the Kangana taking over as the director for the film and now Sonu Sood walking out of it.
Loading...
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is getting caught up in new controversies day by day. First there were rumours of Kangana taking over as the director of the film and now news of Sonu Sood walking out of it.
Recently Bollywood Hungama reported that Sonu Sood has left the film due to the bossy nature and constant interference of Ranaut. The portal quoted, " Yes, Sonu has left the film. He is no longer a part of Manikarnika. And he has informed the film’s producers of his decision. He took a lot of crap from a person who feels she knows how to direct a film without any real qualification to do so. But finally, when Kangana Ranaut officially took over the direction, Sonu could take it no more. He quit the film.”
Taking the controversy forward Pinkvilla claims that Kangana Ranaut confirmed the news to them and further explained why Sonu left. The portal quoted Kangana saying "Sonu and I haven't met since the last shot with Krish (director) last year. He is busy filming Simmba. He couldn't give us tentative dates to match combinations with other actors. The producers showed him the film and the patchwork was narrated to him by the writers. The team suggested that they have full faith in me. But seems, Sonu had neither dates nor faith. He refused to meet me and vehemently denied to work under a woman director, which is kind of amusing because Sonu is a dear friend. "
When quizzed about the already shot portions she said, "None of the portions he has shot before will be used because he has spiked hair with gel in his hair (for Simmba). I have to shoot all of that anyway so it’s easy to get another actor on board. Who keeps spiked hair for a period film?""
She also went on to reveal that, "He himself wrote his scenes of Kushti which were never in the script. When writers saw the film they said they don't want it. Is it my fault? Am I writing the film? He wanted the producers to retain the kushti portions as he made the body for it for 4 months. How did I know that is happening behind my back."
If the reports are true, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which is slated to be released in January 2019 might be delayed further.
Recently Bollywood Hungama reported that Sonu Sood has left the film due to the bossy nature and constant interference of Ranaut. The portal quoted, " Yes, Sonu has left the film. He is no longer a part of Manikarnika. And he has informed the film’s producers of his decision. He took a lot of crap from a person who feels she knows how to direct a film without any real qualification to do so. But finally, when Kangana Ranaut officially took over the direction, Sonu could take it no more. He quit the film.”
Taking the controversy forward Pinkvilla claims that Kangana Ranaut confirmed the news to them and further explained why Sonu left. The portal quoted Kangana saying "Sonu and I haven't met since the last shot with Krish (director) last year. He is busy filming Simmba. He couldn't give us tentative dates to match combinations with other actors. The producers showed him the film and the patchwork was narrated to him by the writers. The team suggested that they have full faith in me. But seems, Sonu had neither dates nor faith. He refused to meet me and vehemently denied to work under a woman director, which is kind of amusing because Sonu is a dear friend. "
When quizzed about the already shot portions she said, "None of the portions he has shot before will be used because he has spiked hair with gel in his hair (for Simmba). I have to shoot all of that anyway so it’s easy to get another actor on board. Who keeps spiked hair for a period film?""
She also went on to reveal that, "He himself wrote his scenes of Kushti which were never in the script. When writers saw the film they said they don't want it. Is it my fault? Am I writing the film? He wanted the producers to retain the kushti portions as he made the body for it for 4 months. How did I know that is happening behind my back."
If the reports are true, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which is slated to be released in January 2019 might be delayed further.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sony Xperia XZ3 With Android 9 Pie And Bravia TV Inspired HDR OLED Display Launched
- Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: Sonu Sood Left Film Because He Doesn't Want to Work Under a Female Director?
- Asiad Loss is Big Setback, Road to Olympics is Lot Tougher Now, Says Harendra
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Review: Withstood The Test of Time, and Running Towards Perfection
- The Kapil Sharma Show To Return With New Season, Confirms Troubled Comedian
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...