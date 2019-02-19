English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Ranaut: Manikarnika's Success Has Made Considerable Headway for Women-Centric Films
Kangana Ranaut says Manikarnika has earned over Rs. 100 crore despite getting stiff competition from Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike.
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika. (Image: Zee Studio)
Riding high on the success of her latest outing Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which has entered the Rs 100 crore club, Kangana Ranaut—who also made her directorial debut with the film—says Manikarnika will pave way for more women-centric films.
"It has been made on 1/3rd the budget of any period film, or even a regular commercial movie, for that matter. And we have recovered the cost. I am glad it has become a landmark film. We have made considerable headway for women-centric films," she told Mid-Day.
Ranaut says the film has achieved the milestone despite getting stiff competition from Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike. “None of us expected the competition we got from Uri. It was another patriotic film that shared the same theme—fighting back for the nation. It was in its third week, but it still put up quite a tough fight,” she said.
Addressing the many controversies surrounding Manikarnika, she added, "Nothing succeeds like success. These people (her detractors) would have disowned the film if it was bad. These are the people who had abandoned it. (But) this is a good fight, where the cast and crew are bickering over who owns the movie more.
“We were able to make a clean film, no one has blamed me for distorting history. Personally, there is no controversy of great magnitude here. I don't see any negativity attached to it outside the industry. I am satisfied with the audience's response."
