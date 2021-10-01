Kangana Ranaut Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath at His Residence in Lucknow

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow after wrapping the Moradabad schedule of her upcoming film Tejas on Friday morning. Before visiting the CM, Kangana also shared her excitement about the same on her Instagram account and said that she was looking forward to their meeting.

The actress looked stunning in a pastel pink saree which she teamed with minimal makeup and pearl earrings. Sharing her photos, she wrote, “This morning wrapped Moradabad schedule of #Tejas and landed in Lucknow… All set to meet Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh… Shri Yogi Adityanath ji… Thank you @chettiaralbert @hairbyhaseena for helping me get ready… @rizwan.syed04 for assistance And special thanks to my Manipuri designer friend @robertnaoremstudio for this gorgeous weave."

Actress Kangana Ranaut meets CM Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/97edIcvUw2— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2021

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas is the story of a daring and fierce fighter pilot played by Kangana Ranaut. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country’s defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016, and the film takes inspiration from the landmark event. The mission-based film will also take the audience through some of the most challenging combat missions our forces undertake in their effort to keep our country safe.

Sharing her excitement to be a part of a film that celebrates a woman hero in uniform, Kangana had earlier said in a statement, “Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men and women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes.”

