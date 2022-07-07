Kangana Ranaut Mockingly Wishes Karan Johar For Koffee With Karan 7, Calls Her Episode 'Surgical Strike'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Karan Johar yet again as he gears for the premiere of Koffee With Karan 7. KJo is all set to return as the host of the juicy show starting Thursday. The filmmaker is set to host Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the first episode of the season. Ahead of the episode’s release, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and sent her message for ‘Papa Jo.’

“Papa jo is promoting all famous coffee episode as it premieres on OTT today, good luck to papa jo… but what about this episode of sorry!!! surgical strike, ghar mein ghusss ke mara tha na, my episode is his most popular episode and after this he got banned on tv (sic),” she said.

Kangana also shared a snapshot of her episode. For the unversed, Kangana appeared on Koffee With Karan 5 in 2017. She joined her Rangoon co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the episodes. The episode was explosive for Kangana had accused Karan of nepotism. While it did grab eyeballs, Karan did return for another season of KWK on the small screen. In 2018, he returned to television with Koffee With Karan 6.

This year, Karan kissed the television goodbye and took his famous talk show to the OTT platform. Koffee With Karan 7 will be premiere week after week on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides Alia and Ranveer, the new season also features Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Speaking about the show with News18.com, Karan said, “It’s guilty pleasure viewing. Many can call it a frivolous watch and I won’t disagree with them because we are not talking about anything that makes a difference to the world. This is what yo call a quintessential time pass viewing. You watch it, enjoy it and forget about it. And I am also not expecting you’ll to sit and remember it. So I feel the show has got even more relaxed just like I have.”

