Kangana Ranaut Mocks Alia Bhatt, Calls Her 'Chhota Bachcha As Gangster' in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Actress Kangana Ranaut gets embroiled in many controversies due to her objectionalremarks on many in the film industry. Recently, the actress indirectly mocked Alia Bhatt and her next release,Gangubai Kathiawadi. Kangana took a jibe at Alia while responding to reports regarding her next flick Thalaivi.The actress took to Instagram stories and cleared the reports of her movie Thalaivi getting directly released on digital platforms amid Covid-9 pandemic. She announced that it is all afake propaganda. The digital rights of her next big movie Thalaivi are with Amazon (Tamil) and Netflix (Hindi). She further wrote that none of them can individually stream the movie before theatrerelease. She urged people to ignore all the fake propaganda that is being run by movie mafia.Furthermore, she criticised Alia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next Ganguabai Kathiwadi. She wrote , “Bikau media write about ‘the film’ whose trailer was hugely criticised and mocked for bad acting and wrong casting of chota bachcha as gangster.” She further wrote that bad reviews on the Alia’s movie’s trailer have forced the makers to ‘dump’ it on the digital platform. She continued by saying that the makers had a ‘reality check that the film is a mistake’ and that is the reason it being directly released on OTT platform but she doesn’t see enough news about that.Earlier, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel took a dig at Alia by posting a screen shot of a news report suggesting Bhansali was considering an OTT platform to release Gangubai Kathiawadi.

She also posted reports of Kangana’s ambitious project skipping a theatrical release and termed it as a part of ‘fake propaganda’. “They will spread this, it's a lie dont believe,” she wrote.

Kangana will be seen portraying the protagonist in the film Thalaivi. It is a biopic based onactress and politician Jayalalithaa who served six times as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

