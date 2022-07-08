Kangana Ranaut Moves Punjab and Haryana HC to Quash Defamation Case Over 'Shaheen Bagh Dadi' Tweet

Kangana Ranaut has filed a petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging the criminal defamation proceedings initiated by the Magistrate Court, Bathinda, on the complaint of a Mahinder Kaur.

A lady farmer named Mahinder Kaur had filed a complaint in January 2021, alleging that during the farmer protest, Kangana had made a defamatory tweet wherein “false imputations and remarks” were made against her.

In her tweet, Kangana had mistaken Kaur for Bilkis Bano aka “Dadi,” the octogenarian who grabbed headlines during the anti-CAA protests in 2019 in Shaheen Bagh. Based on her tweet, Mahinder had filed a complaint before the Magistrate Court, Bathinda, seeking initiation of criminal proceedings U/s 499/500 for defamation against Kangana as she had made false imputations.

The magistrate Court Bathinda on the complaint of Mahinder Kaur summoned Kangana on February 22 this year. Kangana has now reportedly sought to quash and settle aside the proceedings initiated by the Magistrate Court Bathinda. Counsel Abhinav Sood is representing her in court. According to Live Law, the matter was listed on Friday before the court of Hon’ble Justice Meenaksi I. Mehta and has been adjourned for Monday.

Kangana made a number of controversial statements via her Twitter account during the farmers’ protest in late 2020 and early 2021. The actress got involved in a spat with Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh over the protest. A few months after, Kangana was stopped by protesting farmers in the Ropar district of Punjab and was demanded to issue an apology for her remarks. The actor at the time had alleged she was “attacked” by a mob, who “abused” and “threatened to kill her”.

In November 2021, Kangana Ranaut filed an FIR against Manpreet Singh and others who had allegedly issued her life threat on Facebook.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Dhaakad. She has Emergency and Tejas in the pipeline.

