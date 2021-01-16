Kangana Ranaut, Nimrat Kaur, Tusshar Kapoor Elated As Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Kicks Off in India

Bollywood celebs including Kangana Ranaut, Nimrat Kaur, and Tusshar Kapoor extended their best wishes as the country kicked off the world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Quoting a tweet featuring AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria receiving the COVID-19 vaccine shot, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Wonderful!! Can’t wait.” Tusshar Kapoor also shared the same shot, writing, "Mubarak ho... the world’s largest immunisation drive begins, #JaiHind."

Nimrat Kaur wished that the vaccination drive would bring the “much-awaited” end to the pandemic. She shared, “Wishing the very best of luck to all the medics initiating the world’s #LargestVaccineDrive on this momentous day. May this be a smooth, successful beginning of the much-awaited end. God speed!”

The drive began with a frontline sanitation worker at Delhi AIIMS, Manish Kumar, who received the first jab against the deadly respiratory and infectious disease.

India on Saturday launched the world's largest vaccination drive against the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 1.3 million lives, sunk economies, shuttered businesses, and shattered daily life the world over.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-government had granted approval to two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, developed by the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, respectively. In the first phase of the drive, 3 crore people will be vaccinated on priority.