Kangana Ranaut on Alia Bhatt's Apology: I Suggested She Grow Some Spine and Support Manikarnika
Manikarnika that released on January 25 is struggling to break even at the box office.
Kangana Ranaut poses for a photo at the music launch of 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Kangana Ranaut is not happy with Bollywood stars who invited her for the screenings of their films and expected her to put out a good word about their projects, but maintained silence when Manikarnika released. Ranaut is particularly unhappy with Alia Bhatt.
Alia, later, offered an apology to Kangana. She said, “I hope she doesn’t dislike me and I don’t think she dislikes me. I don’t think I have done anything intentionally to upset her. If I have, I will apologise to her on a personal level.”
However, this doesn’t seem to have calmed down Kangana. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranaut said, “I reached out to Alia (Bhatt) and asked her what makes her think Manikarnika is my personal controversy, it’s a film whole nation is talking about and wondering why Bollywood is keeping quiet on such a relevant work.”
She also said, “I suggested that she grows some spine and supports an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism...if she doesn’t have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being KJo's (Karan Johar) puppet then I don’t consider her successful.”
Manikarnika that released on January 25 is struggling to break even at the box office. As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, it has earned Rs 84.55 crore so far at the ticket window.
Said to be made at a budget of more than Rs 100 crore, Manikarnika has been battling controversies since the beginning of its shooting.
#Manikarnika biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2019
Week 1: ₹ 61.15 cr
Week 2: ₹ 23.40 cr
Total: ₹ 84.55 cr
India biz.#Hindi #Tamil #Telugu#Manikarnika benchmarks...
Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5
₹ 75 cr: Day 10
Said to be made at a budget of more than Rs 100 crore, Manikarnika has been battling controversies since the beginning of its shooting.
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
