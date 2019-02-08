LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Kangana Ranaut on Alia Bhatt's Apology: I Suggested She Grow Some Spine and Support Manikarnika

Manikarnika that released on January 25 is struggling to break even at the box office.

Updated:February 8, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut on Alia Bhatt's Apology: I Suggested She Grow Some Spine and Support Manikarnika
Kangana Ranaut poses for a photo at the music launch of 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Kangana Ranaut is not happy with Bollywood stars who invited her for the screenings of their films and expected her to put out a good word about their projects, but maintained silence when Manikarnika released. Ranaut is particularly unhappy with Alia Bhatt.

Alia, later, offered an apology to Kangana. She said, “I hope she doesn’t dislike me and I don’t think she dislikes me. I don’t think I have done anything intentionally to upset her. If I have, I will apologise to her on a personal level.”

However, this doesn’t seem to have calmed down Kangana. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranaut said, “I reached out to Alia (Bhatt) and asked her what makes her think Manikarnika is my personal controversy, it’s a film whole nation is talking about and wondering why Bollywood is keeping quiet on such a relevant work.”

She also said, “I suggested that she grows some spine and supports an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism...if she doesn’t have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being KJo's (Karan Johar) puppet then I don’t consider her successful.”

Manikarnika that released on January 25 is struggling to break even at the box office. As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, it has earned Rs 84.55 crore so far at the ticket window.




Said to be made at a budget of more than Rs 100 crore, Manikarnika has been battling controversies since the beginning of its shooting.

