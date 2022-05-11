Kangana Ranaut On Amitabh Bachchan Deleting Dhaakad Teaser After Tweeting It: 'Whose Pressure Will He Have?'

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her next movie Dhaakad. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, recently legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted the teaser of Kangana’s movie but deleted it minutes after. The incident left netizens confused with them wondering if Big B had tweeted it by mistake. However, now Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the incident.

In a recent interview with the YouTube channel Tried & Refused Productions, Kangana talked about the same and wondered whose pressure will Amitabh Bachchan have at his level. The actress further mentioned that she can never tell the reason behind Big B deleting the Dhaakad teaser after tweeting it. Kangana called the situation ‘complex’ and said, “Of course, there are likes and dislikes but this is so striking that Mr. Bachchan tweeted the trailer and then he deleted it in another five-ten minutes. At somebody of his stature, whose pressure will he have? I just don’t know, I find this situation a bit complex."

Kangana Ranaut also talked about how her work is not often appreciated by other of her industry colleagues and alleged that it can be because of ‘personal insecurities’. “I feel somewhere there is a lot of personal insecurity that also people have. It just cannot be one powerful person. Why do these actors fail to encourage me and my work and especially when it’s for women?" she said.

“Also, they are trying to hide behind that ‘oh we will get boycotted from the industry’ and all that," the Dhaakad actress added.

During the interview, Kangana also mentioned that on the contrary, she never fails to recognise and appreciate good work and movies in Bollywood. She added that whether it is Karan Johar’s Shershaah, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files or SS Rajamouli’s RRR, she has always appreciated good films. “I saw Sidharth (Malhotra’s) film Shershaah and praised it. So if a good film happens, I am the first person, even now I was the first person to praise The Kashmir Files and RRR. Everyone is loving RRR. I can’t remember when a good film had come and I failed to appreciate whether it belongs to Karan Johar or it belongs to Vivek Agnihotri. I don’t remember when I failed to praise a good film or good actors," she said.

Meanwhile, talking about Dhaakad, the film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta among others. It will hit theatres on May 20.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.