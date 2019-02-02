LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Kangana Ranaut on Chopping Off Roles, Scenes from Manikarnika: It's My Prerogative as a Director

Mishti Chakraborty, who plays the role of Kashibai in 'Manikarnika' recently criticized Kangana for chopping off her role from the film.

IANS

Updated:February 2, 2019, 8:25 AM IST
Image credits: Viral Bhayani
Mumbai: Actor turned filmmaker Kangana Ranaut has reacted to allegations levelled against her by her co-actress of Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi, Mishti Chakraborty, by saying that it's her prerogative as director to take the final call about every aspect of a film.

Kangana said, "People who are saying that their role has been chopped off from the film, their scene and dialogues have been edited from the film, I just want to tell them that whatever place I have earned today in the film industry, I earned it on my own. It wasn't inherited by my father. What will they get crying like this?"

Kangana also said that she has also gone through similar kind of circumstances during the initial phase of her acting career.

"I have also done roles which had five minutes of screen time in the film. There are lots of films in which my role has been chopped off and there are many instances where I have been thrown out of the film in the last minute. So, if it's my power then, I have deserved it, I have earned it."

Kangana said that it is her prerogative as a director to take the final call about every aspect of the film.

"It is my prerogative as a director to decide how to utilize a certain actor in whichever way I want to. When Krish left the film and handed over the reins of the film to me then, it's my prerogative as a director to take the final call about every aspect of film," she said.

Kangana said people who are criticizing her should take inspiration from her. "Whoever is struggling in their lives should take inspiration from me. What will they get by attacking me or getting jealous of me? They should work hard to reach their desired position then only, they can move forward in their career," she said.


