Kangana Ranaut On Drips As She Battles Dengue, Spends Independence Day Watching PM Modi Speech

Kangana Ranaut spent Independence Day staying in and recovering from her dengue. The actress took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture in which she was seen sporting a cannula in the arm. Kangana revealed that despite her health condition, her spirits were not impacted. She watched PM Modi’s Independence Day speech as well.

“Couldn’t get out of my room lekin the spirit of national celebration has taken over me in the most empowering way… From my home staff, nurses and gardeners all congratulating each other, I heard Honourable Prime Minister speech this morning,” she wrote.

Sharing her thoughts about his speech, Kangana added, “They say one person can change the world, stands true for our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji… never in my life I saw such an euphoria of nationalism, duty and optimism for future among people…. Probably one such gigantic conciousness is what we call avatar… those who can not only rise but also uplift not hundreds or thousands but entire humanity… Jai Hind.” The Thalaivii actress also shared a video in which she was seen waving the flag.

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with the making of her upcoming film Emergency. She announced the film, which also marks her directorial film, last year and later clarified that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic. Earlier this month, the first look of Kangana as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was also released which left everyone jaw-dropping. She was seen dressed in a saree and holding her glasses in her hand as she slew in the role of Gandhi.

Just a few days back, Kangana had also revealed Anupam Kher’s look from the movie. He will be playing the role of late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan in the movie. Kangana also shared Shreyas Talpade’s look poster from the movie. She revealed that Shreyas will be playing the role of the former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Emergency.

