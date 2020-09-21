Kangana Ranaut on Farmers Protest: Same Terrorists Indulged in Bloodshed, Even When no Citizen Lost Citizenship Due to CAA

While farmers are protesting against the three agriculture sector Bills passed by Lok Sabha, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has urged trust in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. The actress shared her views on Twitter and gave the example of the CAA protests.

The actress picked up one of the PM’s tweets which reassured the farmers and wrote, “Pradhan Mantri ji koee so raha ho use jagaya ja sakta hai, jise galatfehmi ho use samjhaya ja sakta hai, magar jo sone ki acting kare use aapke samjhaane ke kaya faraq padega? Ye wahin aantaki hein CAA se ek bhi insaan ki citizenship nahi gaee magr unhone khoon ki nadiyan bha dee (sic).” (Prime Minister Ji if someone is sleeping they can be woken up, someone’s wrong impression can be changed by explaining but how can you make a difference to somebody who is pretending to sleep? These are the same terrorists who indulged in bloodshed even when no citizen lost citizenship due to CAA.)

प्रधानमंत्री जी कोई सो रहा हो उसे जगाया जा सकता है, जिसे ग़लतफ़हमी हो उसे समझाया जा सकता है मगर जो सोने की ऐक्टिंग करे, नासमझने की ऐक्टिंग करे उसे आपके समझाने से क्या फ़र्क़ पड़ेगा? ये वही आतंकी हैं CAA से एक भी इंसान की सिटिज़ेन्शिप नहीं गयी मगर इन्होंने ख़ून की नदियाँ बहा दी. https://t.co/ni4G6pMmc3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

PM had tweeted, “I said it earlier and I say it once again: System of MSP will remain. Government procurement will continue. We are here to serve our farmers. We will do everything possible to support them and ensure a better life for their coming generations.”

मैं पहले भी कहा चुका हूं और एक बार फिर कहता हूं:MSP की व्यवस्था जारी रहेगी। सरकारी खरीद जारी रहेगी।हम यहां अपने किसानों की सेवा के लिए हैं। हम अन्नदाताओं की सहायता के लिए हरसंभव प्रयास करेंगे और उनकी आने वाली पीढ़ियों के लिए बेहतर जीवन सुनिश्चित करेंगे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2020

Meanwhile, The Lower House of Parliament passed the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill on Thursday. It had passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill on Tuesday.