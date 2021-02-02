News18 Logo

Kangana Ranaut on Gifting Flats to Siblings: Fortunate I Could Do This for Family

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has reportedly gifted new flats to her siblings Rangoli, Aksht and two cousins in Chandigarh, on Tuesday said she was fortunate that she could share her wealth with family.

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has reportedly gifted new flats to her siblings Rangoli, Aksht and two cousins in Chandigarh, on Tuesday said she was fortunate that she could share her wealth with family.

"I want to encourage people to share their wealth with their family. Remember happiness multiplies when it's shared, they are beautiful luxury apartments under construction will be ready in 2023 but I am very fortunate that I could do this for my family," Kangana tweeted.

The four under-construction properties cost Rs 4 crore as per an E Times report.

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in Thalaivi, where she essays late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. The actress also has Tejas, Dhaakad and Manikarnika: The legend Of Didda lined up.


