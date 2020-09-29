Kangana on Javed Akhtar's Bhagat Singh Tweet: Wonder If He'd Rebel Against Democratically-elected Govt

Kangana Ranaut reacted to Javed Akhtar’s tweet in which the veteran lyricist talked about Bhagat Singh being a Marxist and an atheist. Taking a dig at Akhtar, who is known for his critical thinking, Kangana wrote, "I also wonder if #BhagatSingh was alive would he rebel against the government chosen by his own people by a democratic process or will he support them? Had he seen Bharat Mata cut in pieces based on religions would he still choose to be an atheist or will he wear his Basanti Chola?"

I also wonder if #BhagatSing was alive would he rebel against the government chosen by his own people by a democratic process or will he support them?Had he seen Bharat Mata cut in pieces based on religions would he still choose to be an atheist or will he wear his Basanti Chola? https://t.co/1ZkMlAbn1J — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 28, 2020

On the occasion of Bhagat Singh's 113th birth anniversary, Javed had tweeted, "Some people not only refuse to face the fact but want to hide it from others too that Shaheed Bhagat Singh was a Marxist and had written an article why I am an atheist. Any guess who are such people. I wonder if today he would have been around what they would have called him."

Kangana Ranaut recently joined Twitter and has been hitting the headlines ever since. Apart from making bold statements, the actress is also often seen sharing pictures and videos of herself with her family. On the work front, she has projects like Thalaivi, Dhaakad, and Tejas in the pipeline.