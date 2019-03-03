LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kangana Ranaut on Karan Johar: I Think Some People Need a Dose of Chyawanprash

At the India Today Conclave, where she was invited as a guest speaker, actress Kangana Ranaut did not back down from questions relating to Karan Johar and Hritik Roshan.

News18.com

Updated:March 3, 2019, 7:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kangana Ranaut on Karan Johar: I Think Some People Need a Dose of Chyawanprash
(Image: AFP)
Loading...
Kangana Ranaut may have started to move on from the moderate succeess of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, but she is quite relentless and outspoken when it comes to nepotism, Karan Johar and Hritik Roshan, her three favourite subjects. At the recently concluded India Today Conclave, she was witnessed conveniently measuring her artistic ability to that of Karan's, while taking jibes at the My Name Is Khan filmmaker. How fair she was in drawing such a comparison is however a matter of perspective.

At the event, Kangana was cued in on the the Best Acterss listing on Karan's chat show Koffee With Karan and asked how she felt at not being mentioned with contemporary actresses. To this she was quoted as saying, "I really feel I stand out. When you talk about actresses, here's a three-time National Award-winning actress. The Mr Johars of the world try to present a list of people whose acting abilities are questionable. It's brain-feeding of another magnitude."

She added, "Karan mocked me on the IIFA stage and said that I am jobless and I am looking for jobs from him or something like that. I mean, look at my talent and look at your movies. I mean, really? He really called me jobless on some platform? I think some people need a dose of chyavanprash."

Kangana was also asked about Hrithik and the intensity of the public feud with the actor. Mentioning Hrithik's statement, in which the actor said he didn't know Kangana on a personal level, she said, "Talking about this so-called case which never actually happened, here's a person I have worked with in two films (Krrish and Kites). He is completely denying even knowing me and getting away with it. How does that even happen?"

"You're saying that you don't know the person at all but you have worked with the same person for five years. One film took two years to make and the other took three years. How come you don't know the person? This is absurd," she added.

On the movies front, Kangana will be seen in Mental Hai Kya with Rajkummar Rao and director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga.

Follow @News18Movies for more




Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram