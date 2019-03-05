English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Ranaut on Kareena Kapoor: If You’ve to Be an Actor, Wife or Mother, It Should Be Like Her
Kangana Ranaut says Kareena Kapoor Khan has always encouraged her and sent her positive messages.
Image: Viral Bhayani
Loading...
Kangana Ranaut may have slammed several celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aamir Khan, for not supporting her work, but she is all praises for Kareena Kapoor Khan, who she recently called “absolutely lovely”.
Notably, Ranaut threw a success party in Mumbai on Monday for her latest Rani Laximbai biopic, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. During the bash, Ranaut revealed that she’d next be directing her own biopic and in fact, has received a lot of encouragement from fellow actor Khan.
Talking about Khan, Ranaut said, "Kareena is absolutely lovely. I think she is one of those graceful, dignified people. I always see her and feel that if you have to be an actress, wife or mother, it should be like her. She is the epitome of a perfect woman. She always encourages me and sends me positive messages. She is a very inspiring woman."
Ranaut recently also slammed Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Bhatt, calling them "irresponsible" for their apolitical stand on most pressing issues. She urged film personalities to take interest in matters of national importance.
Meanwhile, Ranaut will next be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Mental Hai Kya. She is also headlining Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, which also stars actors Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Notably, Ranaut threw a success party in Mumbai on Monday for her latest Rani Laximbai biopic, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. During the bash, Ranaut revealed that she’d next be directing her own biopic and in fact, has received a lot of encouragement from fellow actor Khan.
Talking about Khan, Ranaut said, "Kareena is absolutely lovely. I think she is one of those graceful, dignified people. I always see her and feel that if you have to be an actress, wife or mother, it should be like her. She is the epitome of a perfect woman. She always encourages me and sends me positive messages. She is a very inspiring woman."
Ranaut recently also slammed Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Bhatt, calling them "irresponsible" for their apolitical stand on most pressing issues. She urged film personalities to take interest in matters of national importance.
Meanwhile, Ranaut will next be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Mental Hai Kya. She is also headlining Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, which also stars actors Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Calls Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Irresponsible for Not Commenting on Politics
- The Web Now Has an Official Password Free Login Standard, Which Could Boost Safety Too
- PUBG Addiction: Youth in Madhya Pradesh Drinks Acid Instead of Water, While Playing Game
- Train To Malgudi: You Can Now Visit RK Narayan's Fictional Railway Station in Real Life
- Spotify India Clocks 1 Million Users in The First Week as it Battles With JioSaavn, Gaana And Apple Music
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results