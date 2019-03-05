Kangana Ranaut on Kareena Kapoor: If You’ve to Be an Actor, Wife or Mother, It Should Be Like Her

Kangana Ranaut may have slammed several celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aamir Khan, for not supporting her work, but she is all praises for Kareena Kapoor Khan, who she recently called “absolutely lovely”.Notably, Ranaut threw a success party in Mumbai on Monday for her latest Rani Laximbai biopic, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. During the bash, Ranaut revealed that she’d next be directing her own biopic and in fact, has received a lot of encouragement from fellow actor Khan.Talking about Khan, Ranaut said, "Kareena is absolutely lovely. I think she is one of those graceful, dignified people. I always see her and feel that if you have to be an actress, wife or mother, it should be like her. She is the epitome of a perfect woman. She always encourages me and sends me positive messages. She is a very inspiring woman."Ranaut recently also slammed Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Bhatt, calling them "irresponsible" for their apolitical stand on most pressing issues. She urged film personalities to take interest in matters of national importance.Meanwhile, Ranaut will next be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Mental Hai Kya. She is also headlining Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, which also stars actors Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles.