Kangana Ranaut on Lock Upp: I Know How to Be a Queen, Will Choose the Winner

Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her unapologetic and fearless personality, has made her web debut with Ekta Kapoor’s reality show ‘Lock Upp’. At present, Lock Upp has 14 contestants — Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Chakrapani, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora, Babita Phogat, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Payal Rohatgi, Tehseen Poonawalla and Saisha Shinde.

Talking about if the show is going to be a family watch, Kangana told news agency IANS, “Yes, it is definitely a family watch but by family do you mean children? I’m not sure about that. But the beauty of OTT is that it is a very personalized experience. You can have your headphones on and you can see it with your partner, your girlfriend and if you have a certain comfort with your parents."

On how she is planning to deal with them, the actress says, “I’m not going to have anybody tell me what to do and I am the host and I should have the last word and I know how to exert my place and I know how to, you know for the lack of better word, I know how to be a ‘queen’."

When asked about the show being compared to Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss,’ Kangana says, “‘Bigg Boss’ and all are TV shows and they have contestants on them. We are not talking about contestants here, we’re talking about ‘kaidis’ and they are in jail. I will have the final word and I will choose the winner."

Heaping praise on Ekta Kapoor, Kangana says, “I’ve never seen Ekta being part of any bully gang. She worked with me in my initial years. She’s the first one to give me my first A-lister project. So for me, I have huge respect for her. And, of course, she has come up on her own and she’s very, very successful as a woman and as a producer. She inspires me and I hold back. I always tell her that you are the prototype of how one should be if you grew up in privileged families."

