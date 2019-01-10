English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Ranaut on 'Manikarnika' and 'Thackeray' Clash: No one Told Us to Postpone the Release Date
Earlier, 'Manikarnika', 'Thackeray' and 'Cheat India' were slated to be released on January 25.
Mishti, Prasoon Joshi, Kangana Ranaut, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut-fronted Manikarnika will clash with Thackeray and the actor has said that no one approached or "pressured" them to shift the release date.
Earlier, Manikarnika, Thackeray and Cheat India were slated to be released on January 25.
The Emraan Hashmi-starrer, Cheat India, however, advanced its date and would now release on January 18.
When asked if there was any pressure considering her film's face-off with the biopic of the late Shiv Sena founder, Kangana told reporters, "No one told us any such thing. Neither anyone told us to postpone the release date nor there was any kind of pressure on us."
"No one even approached us. So, we are very happy that we have a sort of a big window, there is a vacation around," she added.
The actor, who has co-directed Manikarnika with Krish, said the film is "kind of a festive release" and both the movies can find space successfully.
Kangana was speaking at the launch of her new song from Manikarnika on Wednesday.
Follow @news18movies for more
Earlier, Manikarnika, Thackeray and Cheat India were slated to be released on January 25.
The Emraan Hashmi-starrer, Cheat India, however, advanced its date and would now release on January 18.
When asked if there was any pressure considering her film's face-off with the biopic of the late Shiv Sena founder, Kangana told reporters, "No one told us any such thing. Neither anyone told us to postpone the release date nor there was any kind of pressure on us."
"No one even approached us. So, we are very happy that we have a sort of a big window, there is a vacation around," she added.
The actor, who has co-directed Manikarnika with Krish, said the film is "kind of a festive release" and both the movies can find space successfully.
Kangana was speaking at the launch of her new song from Manikarnika on Wednesday.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
-
Saturday 29 December , 2018
Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
Saturday 29 December , 2018 Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Doesn’t Do Anything Special in Petta and That’s Not Good News
- Inside Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah’s 18th Birthday Party, See Photos, Videos
- Sushant Singh Rajput: I was One of the Intentional and Strategic Casualties of #MeToo Movement
- Nick Fury Confirms Captain Marvel Can Time Travel, Hints She Might be the Saviour in Avengers Endgame
- Doomsday May Be Postponed, After New Data from Antarctica Gives Glimmer of Hope
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results