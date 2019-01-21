English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Ranaut on #MeToo: Not Sexually, but Have Been Harassed by Actors on Sets
Kangana Ranaut who is all set to appear as Rani Laxmi Bai in her upcoming film Manikarnika talked by her earlier experiences on film sets. The actress said she was harassed a number of times by actors.
Kangna Ranaut will next be seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. (Photo: Instagram/Ami Patel)
Kangana Ranaut who is all set to appear as Rani Laxmi Bai in her upcoming film Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi talked about her earlier experiences on film sets. The actress said she was harassed a number of times by actors. she clarified that it wouldn't fall under #MeToo as it wasn't sexual but the experience was daunting and humiliating.
She further elaborated that harassment can happen on several levels and she has faced toxic behaviour from many people in her career.
"Harassment happens on many levels. So many times on sets, I wasn't sexually harassed, but some people had ego issues. I was harassed on many other fronts. It wouldn't come under #MeToo but it was still harassment," Kangana told PTI.
Detailing more about her experiences she stated that she faced harassment in terms of making her wait for long hours to dubbing her voice without her consent.
Talking about her harrowing experiences, Kangana said, "Making me wait on set for six hours, willingly giving me wrong call time to make me stand, always giving me the wrong set of dates so I'm missing out on opportunities and then cancelling the schedule last minute by these heroes."
"Ganging up on me and not inviting me to film events, launching trailers without me and then someone else dubbed for me without even telling me, which is violating the basic right of taking permission from an actor," the actress added.
The Queen star said because of the #MeToo movement, which hit India last year, men in the industry are scared.
"People are scared, obviously and they should be. Men are scared in the industry. This isn't going to stop. This will continue till we really go into the root cause of it because essentially it's a patriarchal society which is extremely chauvinistic," said Kangana.
"We need to come to a point where they are scared. All the talks of 'what if women lose work' should stop. I believe there's no life without dignity. You shouldn't worry about raising your voice," she added.
The actor had come out in support of the survivor when allegations of sexual harassment were levelled against "Queen" director Vikas Bahl.
Kangana, 31, said going forward strict rules and immediate action policy should be implemented to make film sets safer for women.
"On film sets, there have to be strict rules and strict action should be taken. Things can't be solved on a personal level or behind closed doors. Things should be taken to authority and immediate action is the need of the hour.
"When anyone raises concern, people, director, producer or anyone needs to solve it. We need to become more sensitive about these things," she said.
Kangana will be next seen in "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi". The much ambitious period-drama features her in the titular role and has been directed by Krish and Kangana. The film releases on January 25.
