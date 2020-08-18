Kangana to Naseeruddin Shah: Would You Say This to Me If I Were Anil Kapoor or Prakash Padukone's Daughter?

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Naseeruddin Shah's statement, wherein he seemed to have made an indirect reference to her "for taking upon herself to get justice" to late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Naseeruddin Shah, in an interview with India Today Television, that "every person who has any little frustration" with the industry has been talking to the media about Sushant.

"I mean, keep these complaints to yourself, no one is interested... No one is interested in the opinions of some half-educated starlet who decides to take it upon herself to, you know, get justice for Sushant," he said, without directly mentioning Kangana.

Now, Kangana has reacted to the interview by asking Shah if he would have said the same thing to her had she been Anil Kapoor or Prakash Padukone's daughter.

"Thank you Naseer ji, you weighed all my awards and achievements which non of my contemporaries have on the scale of nepotism, I am used to this but would you say this to me if I were Prakash Padukone/Anil Kapoor’s daughter?

Sushant's death has also sparked insider vs outsider debate, with many alleging that the late actor was sidelined by Bollywood and lost out on multiple films for being an outsider.

Shah dismissed the debate and told India Today, “I don’t understand this insider-outsider nonsense that’s going on. I mean, it’s a whole lot of rubbish and we should be put an end to this, it’s bulls***."