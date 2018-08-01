English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kangana Ranaut on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Reports: Spoke to Her, She Seems Happy
Ranaut on Tuesday night revealed that she congratulated the 'Quantico' star and the latter seemed “excited and very happy.”
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Recently, we learnt that Kangana Ranaut was a little upset with Priyanka Chopra for not telling her about her alleged engagement with American Singer Nick Jonas. And now, Bollywood’s real Queen has made a big revelation about Chopra and Jonas' impending marriage.
Ranaut on Tuesday night revealed that she congratulated the Quantico star and the latter seemed “excited and very happy.”
At Vogue's Beauty Awards when asked if she was looking forward to Chopra’s wedding, Ranaut said, “I spoke to Priyanka the other day and I congratulated her. She responded in a very... She seems excited and very happy. If such an event is taking place, I’d love to celebrate with her because she is lovely and she deserves all the happiness. She is a very dear friend. I get very happy and excited about weddings and engagements.”
She further added that Chopra has not revealed her wedding date yet.
In a recent interview, commenting on Chopra's alleged engagement, Ranaut jokingly said that if the engagement did happen then she was upset that the actress didn't invite her.
On the work front, Ranaut has wrapped up the shoot of Balaji Telefilms' Mental Hai Kya in London and will next be seen in Manikarnika—The Queen of Jhansi. While Chopra will soon start to shoot for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink and is also reportedly in talks to play the female lead in Cowboy Ninja Viking, opposite Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Patt.
Also Watch
Ranaut on Tuesday night revealed that she congratulated the Quantico star and the latter seemed “excited and very happy.”
At Vogue's Beauty Awards when asked if she was looking forward to Chopra’s wedding, Ranaut said, “I spoke to Priyanka the other day and I congratulated her. She responded in a very... She seems excited and very happy. If such an event is taking place, I’d love to celebrate with her because she is lovely and she deserves all the happiness. She is a very dear friend. I get very happy and excited about weddings and engagements.”
She further added that Chopra has not revealed her wedding date yet.
In a recent interview, commenting on Chopra's alleged engagement, Ranaut jokingly said that if the engagement did happen then she was upset that the actress didn't invite her.
On the work front, Ranaut has wrapped up the shoot of Balaji Telefilms' Mental Hai Kya in London and will next be seen in Manikarnika—The Queen of Jhansi. While Chopra will soon start to shoot for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink and is also reportedly in talks to play the female lead in Cowboy Ninja Viking, opposite Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Patt.
Also Watch
-
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 27 July , 2018 Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'It's Annoying': Suhana Khan Opens Up About Being Trolled in Her First Ever Interview
- New 2018 Renault Kwid Launched in India for Rs 2.67 Lakh, Gets Added Features
- Apple Races Towards Trillion-Dollar Valuation Mark as iPhone And Services Provide Fuel in Q3 2018
- Indian Cricket Teams to Tour New Zealand in Early 2019
- A Special Flight: Pilot Daughter Flew Her Air-Hostess Mother on The Day of Her Retirement
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...