Kangana Ranaut on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Reports: Spoke to Her, She Seems Happy

Recently, we learnt that Kangana Ranaut was a little upset with Priyanka Chopra for not telling her about her alleged engagement with American Singer Nick Jonas. And now, Bollywood’s real Queen has made a big revelation about Chopra and Jonas' impending marriage.Ranaut on Tuesday night revealed that she congratulated the Quantico star and the latter seemed “excited and very happy.”At Vogue's Beauty Awards when asked if she was looking forward to Chopra’s wedding, Ranaut said, “I spoke to Priyanka the other day and I congratulated her. She responded in a very... She seems excited and very happy. If such an event is taking place, I’d love to celebrate with her because she is lovely and she deserves all the happiness. She is a very dear friend. I get very happy and excited about weddings and engagements.”She further added that Chopra has not revealed her wedding date yet.In a recent interview, commenting on Chopra's alleged engagement, Ranaut jokingly said that if the engagement did happen then she was upset that the actress didn't invite her.On the work front, Ranaut has wrapped up the shoot of Balaji Telefilms' Mental Hai Kya in London and will next be seen in Manikarnika—The Queen of Jhansi. While Chopra will soon start to shoot for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink and is also reportedly in talks to play the female lead in Cowboy Ninja Viking, opposite Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Patt.