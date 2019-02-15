English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Ranaut on Why She Did Queen: I Had Nothing to Lose as I Had No Career Left
Starring Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Haydon in important roles, Queen released in 2014 to great critical and box office success.
Image: Yogen Shah
Kangana Ranaut’s fading career revived overnight after the unexpected success of her 2014 film Queen. However, she says every other actor who read the film’s script before her thought it was lame.
"Whoever read Queen’s script before, they said it was the lamest script they’d ever seen,” she revealed in an interview on Viu for Signature Masterclass’ third season.
Talking about her experience of working on the Vikas Bahl directorial, she said, "Queen was a big party for everyone. The director was a very big producer. He didn’t want anyone to stress over it and wanted everyone to have fun. The process was very unusual and very different from any other set I've been on.”
“It turned out to be very good, but it could've gone the other way as well and the director was prepared for it. It was a small-budget film and nothing was at stake from his end, and even I had nothing to lose as I had no career left,” she added.
Meanwhile, Ranaut’s latest release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has earned over Rs 91 crore at the domestic box office. She will next be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and alongside her Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao in Mental Hai Kya. Ranaut has also announced her own biopic, which she’d direct herself.
