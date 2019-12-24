Kangana Ranaut Opens Up on Box Office Clash Between Panga and Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D

2020's Republic Day weekend will witness a clash of the Titans at the box office as Kangana Ranaut's Panga will lock horns with Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D.

Kangana's film is a sports drama about a wife, also a mother to a young son, who makes a shining comeback as national level kabaddi player. While Street Dancer 3D stars Varun and Shraddha as professional dancers from India and Pakistan, respectively, who refuse to come together.

At the trailer launch of Panga, when Kangana was asked about the box office clash between the two films, the actress said, "Honestly, I'm so happy that they both are not of the same nature. It often happens that the two films might have different stories but they cater to the same audience. But that's not the case with us. Here, both the films have different target audience and it's kind of a relief. Frankly speaking, I'd love to have a solo release but it is now a far-fetched dream."

On the other hand, Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said, "Shraddha is really close to me. She's almost like my daughter. She's just worked in Nitesh's (Tiwari) film. Varun is a dear friend. I think in today's time, we can't compete with each other. We all have to happily co-exist for the betterment of the industry. If films don't do well at the box office, how will producers back the projects in the future?"

Panga, also featuring Jassi Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles, will hit the theatres on January 24, alongside director Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D.

