Coronavirus
Kangana Ranaut Organises Birthday Puja Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, See Pics

Kangana Ranaut with her family

Kangana celebrated her 33rd birthday at her home in Manali with her family and near and dear ones.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut rang in her 33rd birthday at her home town Manali on Monday. Kangana had organised a traditional puja at her residence to seek blessings from the almighty on her special day.

However, this did not go down very well with her fans as the pictures shared on social media showed that the actress was in close proximity with the elderly and children. Under any normal circumstance this situation would have been adorable, but amid the deadly coronavirus spread, wherein most parts of the country are under lockdown, this is being seen by many as an act of sheer negligence.

In one of the pics, Kangana is with her parents while the second shows her sitting in front of a shivling and performing puja. In the last two images, the Queen actor can be seen interacting with children without maintaining a considerable amount of distance with them.

The post, which has got close to one lakh likes on Instagram, has been captioned as “The Ranauts organised a birth pooja for the birthday of #KanganaRanaut. Goddess Durga is worshipped during this Pooja in the form of Kanyas. This is pure joy, guys (sic)."


