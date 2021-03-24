Kangana Ranaut Pens Empowering Message to All Women on Birthday, Says 'It's Beautiful at 34'

On the occasion of her birthday, actress Kangana Ranaut has an empowering message for all the girls and women out there. The actress took to her official Twitter account to share some words of wisdom on turning 34. From growing up blissfully naive of gender prejudices to breaking down barriers for women in cinema, Kangana opened up about what all she had to endure being a woman to make a name for herself in the film industry.

“They said a woman has a shelf life, this world only values young sweet 16 type girls with no brains, mature and wise woman can only belong to a household to a man who can give them a surname. They said many things it made me anxious, what will happen to me, where will I go," she tweeted.

Further talking about embracing her body, Kangana wrote, “I find certain ease with my body does not matter if I am too fat or too skinny, I like being sensual and feel at ease with my sexuality, I don’t get flustered with pimples or periods and no one has the power to make me feel bad about myself."

She concluded her post by sending out an empowering message that read, “They never told me fine lines and beginning of grey hair would look so soothing, it will enhance my character and and strength will become my beauty. So let me tell all you girls out there. It’s beautiful at 34 world looks super gorgeous from this view. Thanks to my mother who gave me birth

On Monday, Kangana was declared Best Actress at the 67th National Film Awards for her performances in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited trailer of Jayalalithaa’s biopic titled Thalaivi, is slated to release on March 23. Ahead of the film’s trailer launch, Kangana, who is playing the role of the late actress-turned-politician in the movie, shared a few updates on the film in the form of a teaser of sorts and pictures from her body transformation journey.

Sharing pictures from her different looks in the film, Kangana wrote: “One day to go for the trailer launch of Thalaivi. Gaining 20 kgs and losing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this epic biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever."