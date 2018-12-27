English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Ranaut: People Saying Bad Things About Me or My Film Will Have to Shut Their Mouths
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi marks Kangana Ranaut’s debut as a director.
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika.(Image: Zee Studio)
Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing for the release of her forthcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, says that people who criticise her at the drop of a hat will have to shut their mouths after watching the film.
Talking about her critics, Kangana said, “I feel people who are not saying good things about me or my film will have to shut their mouths after watching the film and people who are saying good things, their mouths can’t be shut by anyone.”
Kangana has turned director for the forthcoming film apart from playing titular role. Manikarnika's trailer has been receiving overwhelming response from the audiences since its release. Talking about it, she said, “I feel that’s the result of a team work. Initially, I found it difficult but then, I felt that I can do justice to the film as an actor and as a director.
“I think god has been kind and I am happy doing both roles. We are very excited for the release of the film. We just can’t wait to present the film in front of the audience.”
KV Vijayendra Prasad, who has written blockbuster films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan and the Baahubali series, has scripted Manikarnika. On the support she got from the film’s writers, she said, “Writers have supported me really well during the film. Mr Vijayendra Prasad is writing my next film as well.”
On her next film, Kangana said, “It’s a love story but not with a human.”
Manikarnika will release on January 25, 2019.
