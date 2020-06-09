Kangana Ranaut Playing ‘Love Story’ Cover on Piano Will Drive Away Your Blues

Fans of Kangana Ranaut have often believed that their beloved actress excels in almost every field. Her team has shared a video recently where we get a glimpse of Kangana’s activities at her Manali house in lockdown that may further encourage her fans.

As seen in the clip, the Gangster actress is beautifully playing the Love Story theme on the piano. She is wearing a neat ponytail and a pretty shirt while engaging in her musical session. The post was captioned, “Kangana Ranaut turns to classics — plays Love Story theme on the piano at her house in Manali.”

In an earlier post shared by her team, fans were treated to a lovely poem penned and voiced by none other than Kangana. The actress featured in a small video directed by her with her voice in the background.

“#AasmaanbyKangana#KanganaRanaut reveals another treasure from her innumerable talents. #आसमान was penned and directed by her, and is truly food for thought in these testing times (sic),” reads the post.

Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi where she plays the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film stars Arvind Swamy, Prakash Raj, Shamna Kasim and Madhoo. The Queen actress had put on 20 kilos to look her part in the biopic.

Kangana is preparing for Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas where she will be essaying the role of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot. The first look poster of Tejas was released in February and managed to impress many. The film is set for a release in April next year.

Among her next projects is Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Ghai, wherekshe will be seen as a spy.

