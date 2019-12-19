Kangana Ranaut Plays a Mother in Panga, First Look Out

Last seen in the black comedy Judgementall Hain Kya, actress Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in upcoming sports drama Panga. Rangoli Chandel, the actress’s sister, shared her first look from the movie.

Rangoli shared a series of post with the look. Her post read, “Kangana says when she was new biggest insult to an actress was to be approached for Maa ka role, it deeply disturbed her, after playing a mother in successful Manikarnika she is all set to be a mother again..”. It continued in the next post, “(Contd)....today mainstream young top actress at the peak of her career proudly plays maa ke roles and India loves, this is new India."

Kangana will be seen playing a mother for the second time. She previously played a mother in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

Rangoli talked about this specific aspect as well and wrote, "This generation of mothers is very lucky off screen we have working mothers like Kareena Kapoor Khan who don’t hide their motherhood but flaunt it and on screen we have great actor like Kangana play mother in leading protagonist roles in mainstream films."

Yesterday, the actress’s team shared the trailer launch date on their social media, which will be releasing on December 23. Recently, the movie’s director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari had announced the release date for the film as January 24, 2020. #Panga lene wale kabhi haar nahi maante aur karke dikhate hai. Let's be a part of this #Panga on 23rd December," the caption read and tagged the starcast of the film.

The movie is a sports drama inspired by a national level Kabbadi player in July 2018. The movie stars Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta, Richa Chaddha and Pankaj Tripathi.

