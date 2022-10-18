Kangana Ranaut Poses In Bold Lace Bralette Top And Tells Haters It's 'None Of Your Business'

Actress Kangana Ranaut is reminding you that what a woman wears should be ‘none of your business’! The Queen actress shared the message after she shared a few pictures in a bold outfit. It all began with Kangana digging out an old picture with her Thalaivii co-star Arvind Swamy to wish him a happy birthday.

While Kangana was dressed in a sexy white lacy bralette which she matched with a pair of white pants, Arvind was seen wearing a casual fit. After she wished him, Kangana decided to share a couple of pictures offering a closer look at her outfit and share a message for those offering to comment on a woman’s outfit.

“Just emphasising the fact that what a woman wears or forgets to wear is entirely her business…. None of your business,” she said, sharing a picture of her look. “I think I made the point… I can go to the office now… Bye,” she added, sharing yet another, closer look at the outfit.

Kangana has been busy with her upcoming project Emergency. The film features Kangana as the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Her first look was revealed a few weeks ago and since then, Kangana has been sharing the first looks of her co-stars featuring in the flick. She had previously revealed that Anupam Kher will be seen as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mahima Chaudhry will don the role of Pupul Jayakar, Milind Soman will be seen as Sam Manekshaw and just last month, she dropped Satish Kaushik’s first look from the film as Jagjivan Ram.

Kangana is not just playing the lead in the movie but is also directing it. This is for the second time that the actress is donning the director’s hat. Earlier, she also helmed Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which was released in 2019.

