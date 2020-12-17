Kangana Ranaut Posts a Throwback Picture From Her Brother's Mehendi Ceremony in Rajasthan

She may be indulging in twitter spats time and again, but actress Kangana Ranaut also has some splendid pictures for her fans on Instagram. In her latest post, Kangana throws it back to the fun times that she had at her brother’s wedding in Rajasthan.

The actor posted a series of images where she is seen dancing in her gorgeous lehenga along with traditional Rajasthani dancers. Captioning the image, Kangana wrote, “#Throwback to last month, some lovely images from Bhai ki Shaadi.”

Kangana was wearing a satin off-white coloured lehenga for her brother’s mehendi ceremony last month in Udaipur. The actress-producer’s outfit was designed by Good Earth India’s senior designer, Namrata Rathi.

The post has received over 4,33,828 likes as fans shower the Queen actress with praise. One of her fans commented, “Wowwwww that's so amazing moments u had spent (sic)”.

Kangana had also shared a video from the ceremony where she can be seen dancing along with her sister Rangoli Chandel to the traditional music.

The wedding festivities took place earlier in November when Kangana’s brother Aksht Ranaut tied the knot with his partner, Ritu in Udaipur. Kangana kept her fans updated with the wedding ceremonies as her family gathered for the celebration.

In October, another cousin brother of Kangana, Karan got married. The actress shared videos and pictures from the haldi ceremony of Karan’s wedding as well. Captioning the video, Kangana said that it was after a decade that any wedding was taking place in their family. The last wedding was that of Kangana’s sister, Rangoli Chandel.

Hailing from Himachal Pradesh, Kangana also introduced her followers to the traditional Himachali folk music and dance as part of her brother’s wedding via Instagram. In this video, Kangana and her family can be seen dancing to a traditional Kangari folk song for her brother’s dham. A dham is a traditional Himachali reception conducted by the groom’s side after the wedding.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Tejas, Thalaivi and Dhakad.