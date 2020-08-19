MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Kangana Ranaut Posts Major Throwback Pic with Schoolmates, Reveals They Were Called Charlie's Angels

Kangana Ranaut Posts Major Throwback Pic with Schoolmates, Reveals They Were Called Charlie's Angels

Kangana Ranaut has shared some photos from her school days as well as from the ceremony where she was declared 'pride of DAV'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 19, 2020, 11:10 AM IST
Share this:

Knagana Ranaut has shared a a picture from her boarding school days, with two of her friends. She also revealed that the trio were called Charlie's Angels, after the Hollywood movie.

The actress was a student at the DAV School in Chandigarh. The school had also declared her pride of DAV after her debut film Gangster released in 2006.

Kangana shared the photo on her team handle on Twitter, and wrote, "How lovely!! Found this picture from 2003 my boarding school days,those were my room mates they are still my friends Ranita and Bondina, First room in block A2,we were called Charlie's Angles and after Gangaster in 2006 our principal maam Dr Sachdeva crowned me pride of DAV (sic)."

Her nostalgic tweet comes after a series of reactions to Naseeruddin Shah, after he seemed to take a dig at her comments on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He had said in an interview, "No one is interested in the opinions of some half educated starlet who decides to take it upon herself to, you know, get justice for Sushant."

Kanagna reacted on Twitter, saying, "Thank you Naseer ji, you weighed all my awards and achievements which non of my contemporaries have on the scale of nepotism,I am used to this but would you say this to me if I were Parkash Padukone/Anil Kapoor’s daughter ? Slightly smiling face."

Kangana has been one of the most vocal celebs in the nepotism debate, accusing several actors and filmmakers of lobbying and unfair practices.

Next Story
Loading