Kangana Ranaut Posts Motivational Morning Workout Video, Says 'Stay Away from Pessimistic People'
Kangana Ranaut Posts Motivational Morning Workout Video, Says 'Stay Away from Pessimistic People'

Kangana Ranaut shared her mantra with a motivational workout video, where she is seen doing pilates, on Twitter.

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday shared her life mantra, which is never compromise on your health, stay away from unhealthy habits, and pessimistic people.

The actress shared her mantra with a motivational workout video, where she is seen doing pilates, on Twitter.

"Early morning fitness routine. Remember one thing in life jo fit hai woh hit hai, never compromise on your health, stay away from unhealthy habits, and pessimistic people. Stay in the company of great beings if you don't find them physically find their books or teachings," she wrote along with the video.

Meanwhile, Kangana has crossed three million followers on Twitter. She posted a special note to mark the occasion.

"Thank you, everyone, I joined in last August this was my team handle with few thousand followers I never thought so soon we will be 3 million of us, Twitter is distracting at times but it's also fun, thank you," she wrote.

On the work front, Kangana has started prepping for her next film, "Dhaakad". She will also be seen in films such as "Thalaivi" and "Tejas".


