Kangana Ranaut Posts Pics from Shooting of Thalaivi, Says Film Set is a Soothing Place

Kangana Ranaut has shared some pictures from the set of her upcoming film Thalaivi on Twitter. The Queen actor shared three pictures from the movie set with the director AL Vijay. In the caption, she said that these are some stills of her with director Vijay, discussing the scene.

Kangana also shared that of all the amazing places in the world, a film set is the most soothing and comforting place for her. In the pictures, Vijay can be seen wearing a face mask because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Kangana however is not wearing one as she has to shoot the scene. She can be seen wearing a grey saree and her hair is plaited in the picture. Kangana was also wearing black coloured spectacles in one of the pictures.

Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/qGjw0nQjRQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 5, 2020

Thalaivi is a multilingual upcoming film based on the life and times of political leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalitha.

The politician was the chief of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) before she passed away on December 5, 2016. The woman who served as the Chief Minister of the state six times was popularly known as mother of AIADMK. She was famously referred to as Amma. Jayalalitha faced several corruption cases in 1996.

In her latest movie, Kangana will be playing the role of the celebrated Tamil politician. The actor last played the role of Rani Laxmibai in the 2019 movie Manikarnika.

Kangana often sparked controversies due to her statements. She also joined Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput bandwagon after the actor passed away on June 14, 2020. Kangana has also spoken against ‘Bollywood mafia’ and nepotism in the Hindi film industry.

Her statements like calling Mumbai Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and allegedly calling protesting farmers as terrorists have also enraged many people.

Her POK comment came after her illegal office construction was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.