Kangana Ranaut Posts Throwback Bikini Pic from Mexican Vacay

Actress Kangana Ranaut went down memory lane and recalled the time she spent in Mexico. Kangana posted a picture on Instagram, sitting on a beach with her back towards the camera. In the photo, she sports a tiny bikini and has left her curly hair open.

"Good morning friends, one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life is Mexico, beautiful but an unpredictable place, here's a picture from Tulum a little island in Mexico," she wrote alongside the image, which currently has 539K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Kangana is currently gearing up for "Thalaivi", the upcoming bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa in Hindi and Tamil. The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

Kangana has also started preparing for action scenes in her upcoming film, Dhakaad, even as she shoots for Thalaivi. In Dhaakad, Kangana plays a spy. The project is helmed by Razneesh Ghai. The actress shared an update on Twitter along with a series of pictures from her training session, and in conversation with the team of the film.

"Action rehearsals for #Dhakaad going on whole day in Manali, as I swiftly leave the political world of Jaya Maa behind, kick n punch in to the world of Agent Agni, breaking bones and pulling out eye balls, probably my most favourite things to do, LOVE," she tweeted.

Kangana's upcoming roster includes Tejas, regarding which the actress had a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently.

(with inputs from IANS)