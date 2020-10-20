Kangana Ranaut Posts Video of Brother's Haldi Ceremony to the Beats of Her Song 'London Thumakda'

Kangana Ranaut has been sharing glimpses from the pre-wedding festivities of her brothers Karan and Aksht. On Tuesday, the actress shared a video from Karan's haldi ceremony, saying that her family is buzzing with wedding activities a decade after the wedding of her sister Rangoli Chandel.

Her brothers Karan and Aksht are all set to tie the knot next month and the actress is currently at their ancestral home for the celebrations. Sharing a video from Karan's haldi ceremony, with the song 'London Thumakda' from Queen playing in the background, Kangana wrote that thanks to her, there has been no wedding in the family in the past decade.

"After Rangoli's wedding for more than a decade there was no wedding in the family all thanks to me but today my brothers Karan and Aksht broke the jinx and our ancestral house is drowned in wedding festivities, two weddings in three weeks starting with Karan ki Haldi today," she posted.

The video shows Kangana and other members of her family applying haldi on the groom-to-be. Kangana wore a maroon salwar suit with embroidered neck and cuffs, paired with a heavily embroidered pant style palazzo and plain dupatta. She accessorised with her mother's jhumkas.

Earlier, Kangana had visited former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Shanta Kumar to invite him for his brother’s wedding. She wrote, "Today our family extended the invite of my brother Aksht’s wedding to Shri Shanta Kumar Ji one of the great leaders of his time and my father’s friend, it is my honour I got to visit Vivekanand Medical Research Institute uncle is mentoring now."