Kangana Hails Environmental Champion DiCaprio, Slams Bollywood for Just Being 'Social Media Activists'

Actress Kangana Ranaut is also making a mark as one of the most outspoken activists of environment protection and has time and again done her bit for several causes. She has recently been associated with the Cauvery Calling campaign by Isha Foundation, which aims to revitalise the river and increase forest cover near the area.

Kangana Ranaut made a generous contribution of 42 Lakh to the cause. She also talked about how there was not enough attention given to the Chennai droughts by Bollywood celebrities, while Leonardo DiCaprio expressed his concern regarding the issue. Speaking to SpotBoye she said, “The rivers that are our lifeline are ceasing to exist. The drought in Chennai became a global issue. Leonardo Di Caprio was concerned about it even though he is in the US. Don’t you think I will die of shame if I have no concern about what is happening in my country?”

Kangana's donation will help towards the foundation's goal to plant 242 crore trees in the Cauvery belt. She also talked about various activities to ensure the initiative is a success. She said, “Each of us needs to donate only Rs 42 for a sapling every year and the volunteers of Isha Foundation will plant them. Our population stands at 1.3 billion. Imagine the green belt we can have if each of us donates for a sapling! My sister Rangoli said that she will support this cause so that her son, Prithvi, grows up in a greener world. My appeal to everybody is to think of the next generation and come forward to help this cause. I will dedicate a large part of my earnings to the cause.”

She expressed her concerns about Bollywood celebrities not talking about causes like the Chennai floods, enough. She said, "It is important to involve yourself so that participation is more concrete. I think amazon fire is important even more so for that part of the world but for us, Cauvery is such a big red alert, like literally murders took place last summer for water, that city was completely out of gear and Leonardo DiCaprio mentioned about it also last year but back home no one did. No one mentioned about Chennai drought and the situation of farmers there.

"They are just social media activists. Nobody is rich enough, everybody needs money, I am sure it goes the same for the richest people in India. When I hear about them, they are under a lot of debt and that too 1000s of crores of loans and it scares you. So my point is it is never too easy to take out even Rs 42 from your pocket and give it to somebody else. Hence celebrities need to set precedents where they are beyond armchair warriors. It isn’t a big deal to donate Rs 42 lakh but who will go through the hassle of opening the link and making the payment?”

South actresses Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannaah Bhatia have also joined the initiative.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.