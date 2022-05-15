Kangana Ranaut Praises South Stars, Says Bollywood Star Kids Look Like ‘Boiled Eggs’

Kangana Ranaut and her views on nepotism are known to all. The actress has often sparked debate after her comments on nepotism or star kids. Once again, Kangana Ranaut is making headlines as she attacked star kids in a recent interview and called them ‘boiled eggs’.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut talked about what makes South Indian cinema more successful than Bollywood. The Dhaakad actress mentioned that it is because the audience finds it difficult to connect with Bollywood star kids, who are often seen in movies as the leading actor or actresses. Kangana went on to say that the star kids look weird and like boiled eggs.

“The way they have a connect with their audience, it is very strong. I wouldn’t say fans, it’s much more than that. With us what happens is that their (stars’) kids go abroad to complete their studies. They talk in English, watch only Hollywood films. They eat only with knives and forks and talk differently. So, how will they connect? Dekhne me bhi ajeeb se aise lagte hai jaise uble hue ande (They even look weird like boiled eggs). Their entire look has changed so people cannot relate. I don’t mean to troll anyone,” Kangana told ABP Live as reported by Hindustan Times.

Kangana Ranaut also cited the example of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise and further explained why the movie became a blockbuster. The actress mentioned it was because Pushpa looked like somebody everyone can relate to. “Look how Pushpa looks like someone we know. Every labourer is able to connect with him. Tell me which of our heroes can look like a labourer in today’s times? They cannot. So, their culture (of South Indian film industry) and their grounded nature is paying them off. I hope they don’t start taking inspiration from the West. It’s important to stay connected to people within your country,” she added.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Dhaakad. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and will hit theatres on May 20.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.