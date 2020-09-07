Kangana Ranaut Provided Y+ Security Cover, 'Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi' from Khaali Peeli Wows Fans

Kangana Rananut has been provided Y+ security cover by the Centre after her war of words on social media with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Kangana has also alleged that some BMC officers are trying to demolish her office in Bandra, Mumbai.

Read: 'Tom and Jerry Waiting for Vaccine': Kartik Aaryan Posts Cute Picture with Cat, Fans Can't Stop Laughing

Also read: After Malaika Arora Tests Coronavirus Positive, 'India's Best Dancer' Shoot Put on Hold

In another news, Khalli Peeli song Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi released attracting praise for lead stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter. The movie is all set to premiere digitally on October 2.

Read: TV Producer Sanjay Kohli Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Also read: HC Seeks Centre, Netflix Response to Mehul Choksi's Plea on 'Bad Boy Billionaires' Docuseries

Also Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) continued questioning Rhea Chakraborty on Monday on her connection with the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Read: Rhea Chakraborty Files Police Complaint Against Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Priyanka Over Bogus Prescription

Also read: Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o Attend Chadwick Boseman's Private Memorial

Scroll below for more news and highlights of the day from entertainment and lifestyle world.

Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi, the latest song from Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli dropped on Monday.

Read: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Pandey Slay Khaali Peeli's New Song 'Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi'

A case has been registered against Congress leader Kavitha Reddy for allegedly attacking and abusing film actress Samyuktha Hegde on September 4 inside a lake park in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.

Read: Case Registered Against Cong Leader Kavitha Reddy for Alleged Attack on Samyuktha Hegde

After wowing audiences with his dancing and action skills, Tiger Shroff is all set to steal hearts as a singer now. The actor has been working on his debut song during the lockdown, and will soon be releasing the track.

Read: Unbelievable! Tiger Shroff Announces Debut as Singer, Disha Patani Cheers for Him

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is all set to go off air in October first week despite Ekta Kapoor's best efforts to retain lead actor Parth Samthaan.

Read: The Curtain Comes Down on Kasautii Zindagii Kay

After Hindi film actor Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut got into a spat with each other over law and order situation in Mumbai, the central government has stepped in to provide security to the actor.

Read: Kangana Ranaut To Be Provided Y+ Security Cover After War of Words with Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut