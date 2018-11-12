English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Ranaut Pulled Off Smoother Stunts than Tom Cruise: Manikarnika Stunt Director
Kangana Ranaut has been pouring blood and sweat to make her next film, Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi.
Image Courtesy: Team of Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram
Kangana Ranaut has been pouring blood and sweat to make her next film, Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi, a success. From sword fighting to horse riding, the actress has trained hard to marvel the role of a warrior in the period drama.
To master the stunts, the team of Manikarnika decided to call Hollywood action director Nick Powell who has been associated with films like Gladiator and X-Men. In a recent interview, he opened up about his experience of working on his first Bollywood film and Kangana Ranaut. Powell implored that he designed the stunts specifically keeping in mind the backdrop of the 19th century.
"I had to be correct in terms of the artillery they used in that era. So, all my action had to centred around horse riding and sword fighting," Mid-Day quoted Powell.
Further talking about Kangana, he revealed how the actress decided to do all the stunts by herself. In order to gain perfection, the actress also practiced sword fighting for 8 hours before shooting the actual sequences. Powell said, "Kangana insisted on doing all the action herself. The idea was to show a warrior who has been learning the ropes from a young age. Kangana practised sword fighting for eight hours a day, and convincingly pulled off each stunt."
Comparing Ranaut with the likes of Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, he added, "I have worked with the likes of Russell Crowe, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, but she gave me the unique experience in which an actress was leading the pack. There were times when she pulled off smoother stunts than Tom Cruise."
Powell has been associated with Hollywood movies like X-Men The Last Stand, Gladiator, Resident Evil: Retribution, and Tom Cruise starrer The Last Samurai among others. He has also contributed as the stunt coordinator for Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar Starrer 2.0.
| Edited by: Vaishali Jain
