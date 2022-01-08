Kangana Ranaut Puts Back Cake After Posing To Eat It. Netizens Not Happy

Kangana Ranaut is always in the news for the statements that she gives. The actress’s videos and posts in which she talks boldly about every topic create a stir on social media. Recently, one more video of the actress has gone viral. And, it has invited trolls. In the clip shared on Instagram, Kangana, who is at a restaurant, is seen posing for the paps.

In the video, a waiter holds a tray in his hands that has some pieces of cake. Kangana takes a piece in her hand and brings it close to her mouth. She opens her mouth and makes a funny face. She poses with the lip-smacking dessert and puts the piece back in the tray.

Netizens did not like this act and have trolled her for it. One of the users wrote in the comment section: “Please don’t put that in the tray for others to eat.". Another user commented, “Brilliant. She contaminated it by touching it and breathing on it, and now someone else will eat it. Gross". A person said, “In Corona times, how could she put that cake back with the other pieces?"

The video was posted a few hours ago and has been seen several times by netizens. As far as the work front is concerned, Kangana will soon be seen in the film Tejas. The actress also has some more projects lined up. Considering the latest troll, it will be interesting to see how Kangana’s films will do at the box office.

