Kangana Ranaut Quits Anurag Basu's Film 'Imali', Says Have to Focus on Next Directorial Venture

Kangana has opted out of filmmaker Anurag Basu's next project titled Imali as she wants to keep her focus more on her directorial projects.

Updated:April 3, 2019, 1:39 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut Quits Anurag Basu's Film 'Imali', Says Have to Focus on Next Directorial Venture
Kangana Ranaut, who spoke at the final session of the News18 Rising India Summit, spoke about her rise through the ranks of Bollywood despite being an outsider, her love life, her pride in being India, and just possibly, a political future. (Image: News18)
Kangana Ranaut made her directorial debut in 2019 with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Although the directorial credits of the film had its share of controversy, quite publically, it's apparent that the actress has made a choice to focus on her newly found skills.

Kangana has opted out of filmmaker Anurag Basu's next project titled Imali as she wants to keep her focus more on her directorial projects. The actress stated that Imali was scheduled to go on floors in November 2018, but considering the reshoots and Manikarnika's direction, the film was delayed.

"Anurag and I have spoken about it. I feel extremely bad because 'Imali' was giving me an opportunity to work with my mentor again, but I'm on the verge of announcing my own film in a few weeks from now. That has taken a lot of my time and I have conveyed it to Anurag, who understood my situation," she said in a statement.

"We will work together at some point. 'Imali' is a beautiful love story and we can do that later. But right now, my focus is on my next directorial venture."

Imali would have been her third collaboration with Basu after Gangster and Life in a Metro and a second one with her Queen co-actor Rajkummar Rao. However, she has Mental Hai Kya with Rajkummar in the pipeline.

Apart from these, Kangana is working in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga in which she is likely to be seen as a National-level Kabaddi player and she also has Jayalalithaa biopic in her kitty.
