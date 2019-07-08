Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao Show 'Wakhra Swag' In New Judgementall Hai Kya Song

The makers of Judgementall Hai Kya on Monday released the first song from the film, The Wakhra Song, starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. The song is a remake of Badshah and Navv Inder’s hit 2015 track Wakhra Swag.

Set in a night club, Kangana and Rajkummar go high on Armani and Gucci fashion as they match steps with the beats of the song. In some strange competition between them, the duo tries to overpower one another. Towards the end, while Rajkummar is left only with his shirt on, Kangana walks the ramp in a queen avatar with paparazzi clicking her endlessly. The songs ends with the lead posing for the camera as they keep each other at knifepoint.

The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and choreographed by Bosco Martis. The song has been sung by Navv Inder, Lisa Mishra and American-Indian rapper Raja Kumari. While in the original track, the rap is sung by Badshah, in the remake version, rap is taken over by Raja Kumari.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Dey r here 2 drop d swag" (sic)

You can watch the song here:

After undergoing rigorous scrutiny of experts from mental health community over the film's controversial title, which resulted in a change eventually, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer dropped last week.

The film brings back the pairing of Kangana and Rajkummar five years after their first blockbuster film Queen (2014). Written by Kanika Dhillon and produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures, Judgemantall Hai Kya releases on July 26.

Follow @News18Movies for more