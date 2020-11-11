Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel Dance on 'Kesariya Balam' at Brother Aksht's 'Mehendi' Ceremony

The pre-wedding festivities of Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht are in full swing and the actress recently shared a video from his 'mehendi' ceremony. Kangana, along with her sister Rangoli Chandel, was seen dancing to Kesariya Balam, a popular folk song from Rajasthan.

In the video, Kangana and Rangoli looked elegant as they danced to the folk song. Kangana was seen in a golden lehenga, whereas Rangoli wore a saree. The venue also looked regal with red light shining over the attendees. Kangana's social media team shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "Kangana at Mehandi ceremony. The vibes."

Kangana also took to Twitter to share more picture from the ceremony.

Bhai ki shaadi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EFCDp9PyEV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 11, 2020

Pre festivities of Aksht’s wedding pic.twitter.com/lgnm67oX2g — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 10, 2020

She also shared a picture of her brother and would-be sister-in-law from the ceremony and said that she drew a galaxy on his hand.

Little galaxy on my bholu’s hand is by me ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/56Clt1zssL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 11, 2020

Kangana also tweeted about her brother's destination wedding being held in Udaipur, where their family originally hails from. "This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother's destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents' house now, because of corona it's a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same," she wrote.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Thalaivi, the biopic of ex Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa. She will also be seen in Tejas, a war-drama where she will essay the role of a combat pilot.