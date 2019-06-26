Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel Summoned in Defamation Cases Filed by Aditya Pancholi

A Mumbai Court on Tuesday issued summons to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel in connection with defamation cases filed by actor Aditya Pancholi and his wife, Zarina Wahab.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S B Dighe issued two summons each against Kangana and Rangoli with regard to the four cases filed by Pancholi and his wife.

In 2017, in a number of interviews, Ranaut accused Pancholi of sexually and physically abusing her in the initial days of her career. She also claimed that he kept her confined to a house and she had to escape by jumping off the first-floor window.

While the cases against Kangana are related to her several statements made during a television show, those against her sister are related to comments made on social media.

"She (Kangana) had claimed that Aditya kept her under house arrest and she registered an FIR against him, but since no such FIR was ever registered, there is prima facie case that she defamed him," Pancholi's lawyer Shreya Shrivastava told PTI.

The matter is posted for further hearing on July 26, Shrivastava added.

In a recent interview to Deccan Chronicle, Pancholi's wife came to his defence after the actor was implicated in a sexual assault complaint filed by Ranaut, whom he reportedly dated several years ago.

“You can’t be in relationship with someone for years and then suddenly accuse him of rape just because the relationship has ended, or because the other person has moved on. It’s just not right," Wahab said.

Ranaut had filed a police complaint in May about having been "assaulted and exploited" by Pancholi 13 years ago; Pancholi, in turn, filed a case of defamation.

