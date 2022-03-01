Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Troll Alia Bhatt Over Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office: 'Papa Can Buy Lot...'

Actress Kangana Ranaut has once again taken a dig at Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ after it was reported that the film collected more than Rs 15.3 crore on Sunday, a record for any female-led Hindi movie in a single day. Kangana was responding to a post on her sister Rangoli Chandel’s Instagram page.

In the post, Rangoli had shared a list of the top 10 women-centric Hindi films that collected more than Rs 10 crore in a single day. In the list, Kangana’s ‘Manikarnika’ was at the top with Rs 18.1 crore (Day 2) earnings, while Tanu Weds Manu Returns was on number 2 spot with Rs 16.1 (Day 3) crore earnings. This was followed by the Day 3 earnings of Manikarnika (Rs 15.7 crore). The list had Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Day 3 box office collection in the fourth position.

Sharing the list, Rangoli wrote, “Papa can buy a lot but the most precious things we need to earn in life on our own." Rangoli also tagged Kangana on her Instagram Story. Responding to Rangoli, Kangana wrote, “Agree, Rangs."

Advertisement

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut slammed the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, claiming that it is considered a super hit despite grossing only around Rs 35 crore in its first weekend. Ranaut responded to a post by Rangoli.

“Hope Kangana Ranaut breaks her own records with ‘Dhaakad’ this year," Chandel wrote alongside a new still from Ranaut’s upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’.

Kangana Ranaut had previously referred to Alia Bhatt as a “daddy’s angel" and a “rom-com bimbo." She previously stated that Rs 200 crore will be burned to ashes at the box-office with the release of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ as the film’s biggest flaw was wrong casting.

Kangana Ranaut indirectly praised the film after its release, saying, “I hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also. With recent female-centric film which has a big hero and a superstar director. They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant. They will be crucial for theatres that are on ventilators here. Great."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.